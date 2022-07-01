Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Purchases 175 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWO. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,470,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,017,072,000 after acquiring an additional 650,759 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,104,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $616,867,000 after acquiring an additional 48,243 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,809,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $462,784,000 after buying an additional 27,454 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $528,021,000. Finally, Barings LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,302,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $381,595,000 after buying an additional 206,150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWO stock traded up $0.88 on Friday, reaching $207.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,441. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $192.88 and a 12-month high of $329.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.40.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

