Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Makes New $967,000 Investment in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $967,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,559,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,030,577,000 after purchasing an additional 372,411 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,465,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,025,565,000 after buying an additional 232,958 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $983,225,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,477,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,185,000 after buying an additional 14,201 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,244,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,657,000 after buying an additional 11,116 shares during the period. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FRT stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.27. 880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,879. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.08. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $92.02 and a 1-year high of $140.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.09.

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.81). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $256.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.49%.

In related news, Director David W. Faeder acquired 10,565 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $95.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,549.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,467.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FRT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $133.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $128.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.75.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

