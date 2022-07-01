Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Lowers Position in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC cut its position in shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 204,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in ViewRay were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRAY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ViewRay by 23.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,688,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,173,000 after purchasing an additional 322,318 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ViewRay by 1,246.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 738,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 683,940 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in ViewRay in the third quarter worth $87,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ViewRay by 261.2% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 60,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 43,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in ViewRay in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Brian K. Roberts purchased 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $47,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 147,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,327.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary William Stassen bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.68 per share, for a total transaction of $268,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 636,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,705,452.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,231,000 shares of company stock worth $3,149,280. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VRAY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ViewRay in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their target price on ViewRay from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on ViewRay from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRAY traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.72. 7,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,563,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.84. ViewRay, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.39 and a 52-week high of $8.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.80. The company has a market cap of $490.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.11.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $18.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 million. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 76.00% and a negative net margin of 148.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guided radiation therapy systems to image and treat cancer patients in the United States, France, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides MRIdian, which is an MRI guided radiation therapy system that addresses beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns.

