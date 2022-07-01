Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Has $5.28 Million Holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,824 shares during the quarter. IAC/InterActiveCorp accounts for 0.4% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC owned about 0.07% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $5,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 411.9% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

IAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $145.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Benchmark decreased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.40.

NASDAQ IAC traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.60. The company had a trading volume of 723 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 511.50 and a beta of 1.33. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $72.29 and a 52 week high of $158.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.75.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.