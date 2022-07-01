Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC reduced its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,078 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 823 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at $963,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 169.0% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 135,356 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,718,000 after purchasing an additional 85,038 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 12.9% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 800.0% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BK traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.69. 32,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,477,894. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.60 and a 200 day moving average of $51.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $40.26 and a 1 year high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.31%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.66%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BK. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.46.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

