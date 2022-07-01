Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Buys 48 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 61.5% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BDX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.17.

In other news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $121,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,336. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $247.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,237. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $249.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.18. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $231.46 and a one year high of $280.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.64.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 14.91%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.89%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

