Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report issued on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.83. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Reckitt Benckiser Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,700 ($94.47) to GBX 8,000 ($98.15) in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 9,300 ($114.10) to GBX 8,600 ($105.51) in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reckitt Benckiser Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7,775.00.

Shares of RBGLY stock opened at $15.23 on Friday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of $14.38 and a 52-week high of $18.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.2432 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

