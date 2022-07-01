Jeff Green Sells 71,500 Shares of Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT) Stock

Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT – Get Rating) Senior Officer Jeff Green sold 71,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.33, for a total transaction of C$94,737.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 570,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$756,524.65.

Perpetual Energy stock traded down C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$1.22. The company had a trading volume of 261,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,700. Perpetual Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.23 and a 52 week high of C$1.95. The firm has a market cap of C$77.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.92.

Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$24.95 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Perpetual Energy Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Perpetual Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Perpetual Energy to a “buy” rating and set a C$2.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.

