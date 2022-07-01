Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Shares of JSMD opened at $50.91 on Friday. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.84 and a fifty-two week high of $70.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.63.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.13% of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

