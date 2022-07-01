Jangada Mines (LON:JAN) Trading Down 2.9%

Jangada Mines Plc (LON:JAN – Get Rating) fell 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.32 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.35 ($0.04). 1,009,163 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 824,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.45 ($0.04).

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5.19 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 6.43. The company has a quick ratio of 68.46, a current ratio of 68.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.28 million and a PE ratio of 2.23.

About Jangada Mines (LON:JAN)

Jangada Mines Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mining assets in Brazil. The company explores for vanadium, titanium, and iron deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Pitombeiras vanadium project located in the state of Ceará, Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

