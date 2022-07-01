Jamieson Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:JWLLF) Short Interest Update

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:JWLLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a decrease of 44.3% from the May 31st total of 49,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 274.0 days.

JWLLF remained flat at $$28.82 during midday trading on Friday. Jamieson Wellness has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $39.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.15.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$42.75 to C$46.25 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$39.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$45.75 to C$40.25 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.68.

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

