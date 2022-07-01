James Cropper (LON:CRPR) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,233.29

James Cropper PLC (LON:CRPR – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,233.29 ($15.13) and traded as low as GBX 900 ($11.04). James Cropper shares last traded at GBX 910 ($11.16), with a volume of 14,433 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of James Cropper in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.

The firm has a market cap of £85.04 million and a PE ratio of 27.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,089.66 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,231.04.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.09) per share. This is a boost from James Cropper’s previous dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 0.76%.

James Cropper PLC manufactures and sells papers products and advanced materials. It operates through Paper, Colourform, and Technical Fibre Products divisions. The company offers specialty papers and boards; and molded fiber products, as well as converts paper. It also manufactures wet-laid nonwovens used in aerospace, defense, fuel cells, and composites.

