Jade Currency (JADE) Price Tops $0.0010

Jade Currency (JADE) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 1st. In the last seven days, Jade Currency has traded 21.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Jade Currency coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Jade Currency has a total market cap of $53,577.24 and approximately $687.00 worth of Jade Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.43 or 0.02165832 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.30 or 0.00193996 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005195 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00082547 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002342 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00016040 BTC.

Jade Currency Coin Profile

Jade Currency’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,652,398 coins. Jade Currency’s official website is www.jadecurrency.com . Jade Currency’s official Twitter account is @CurrencyJade and its Facebook page is accessible here

Jade Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jade Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jade Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jade Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

