Jackson Square Capital LLC Takes Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

APD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Atlantic Securities raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.46.

NYSE APD opened at $240.48 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.24 and a 1-year high of $316.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $241.35 and a 200-day moving average of $254.99. The firm has a market cap of $53.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.54%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

