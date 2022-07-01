Jackson Square Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 1,866 Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000.

NYSEARCA MGV opened at $96.18 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $92.80 and a twelve month high of $109.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.41.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

