Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCICW) Short Interest Down 53.7% in June

Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCICW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a drop of 53.7% from the May 31st total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

JCICW traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 484 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,999. Jack Creek Investment has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.92.

