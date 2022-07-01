J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.85-$8.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.28 billion-$8.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.01 billion.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SJM shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on J. M. Smucker to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $132.27.

SJM traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,438. J. M. Smucker has a twelve month low of $118.55 and a twelve month high of $146.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.76. The company has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.03.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.35. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that J. M. Smucker will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 67.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SJM. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth $213,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

