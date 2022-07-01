Ixcoin (IXC) Price Hits $0.0090

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 72.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. One Ixcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges. Ixcoin has a total market cap of $190,615.48 and $1.00 worth of Ixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ixcoin has traded down 68.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Freicoin (FRC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

IXC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ixcoin’s total supply is 21,267,408 coins. Ixcoin’s official website is www.ixcoin.net . The Reddit community for Ixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/ixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Ixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ixcoin (IXC) is a fork of Bitcoin with twice the inflation rate of 96 Ixcoins per block and the same 21 million total limit. Ixcoin is intended to closely mirror code updates to Bitcoin to allow for easy interoperability with Bitcoin-related third party services and APIs. IXCoin can be merge mined with bitcoin. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ixcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

