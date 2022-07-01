Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$14.11.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IVN. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James set a C$13.50 price target on Ivanhoe Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised Ivanhoe Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$9.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of Ivanhoe Mines stock opened at C$7.41 on Friday. Ivanhoe Mines has a one year low of C$7.06 and a one year high of C$13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64, a current ratio of 22.47 and a quick ratio of 20.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$9.52 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.61. The firm has a market cap of C$8.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.52.

Ivanhoe Mines ( TSE:IVN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.02. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ivanhoe Mines will post 0.8000001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

