ITM Power (LON:ITM) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $314.07

Shares of ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 314.07 ($3.85) and traded as low as GBX 193.50 ($2.37). ITM Power shares last traded at GBX 193.50 ($2.37), with a volume of 1,767,631 shares.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ITM. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on ITM Power from GBX 225 ($2.76) to GBX 185 ($2.27) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($5.77) price objective on shares of ITM Power in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.36) target price on shares of ITM Power in a report on Friday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 370 ($4.54) target price on ITM Power in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ITM Power to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 300 ($3.68) to GBX 500 ($6.13) in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ITM Power presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 472 ($5.79).

Get ITM Power alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 270.91 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 311.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 5.59.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ITM Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITM Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.