Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Iteris to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Iteris from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

NASDAQ:ITI traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,213. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.21. Iteris has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $6.83.

Iteris ( NASDAQ:ITI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.08). Iteris had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $34.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.26 million.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Iteris during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iteris in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iteris in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iteris in the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Lewis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iteris in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. 55.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.

