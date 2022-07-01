Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Short Interest Update

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 91.6% from the May 31st total of 45,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ITCB shares. Scotiabank raised Itaú Corpbanca from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Itaú Corpbanca in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of ITCB stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.83. 13,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,522. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.25 and its 200-day moving average is $3.21. Itaú Corpbanca has a fifty-two week low of $2.64 and a fifty-two week high of $4.45. The company has a market cap of $966.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.88.

Itaú Corpbanca ( NYSE:ITCB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Itaú Corpbanca had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $342.49 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Itaú Corpbanca will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in Itaú Corpbanca in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Itaú Corpbanca in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Itaú Corpbanca by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 22,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Itaú Corpbanca in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Itaú Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand and time deposits, certificates of deposit and bankers' drafts; and lending in Chilean pesos and foreign currencies, trade financing, general commercial and consumer loans, working capital loans, personal installment loans, mortgage loans, credit lines, and letters of credit.

