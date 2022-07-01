Isiklar Coin (ISIKC) Price Hits $0.36

Isiklar Coin (ISIKC) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. Isiklar Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.92 million and $256,138.00 worth of Isiklar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Isiklar Coin has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Isiklar Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001865 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Isiklar Coin Profile

Isiklar Coin (ISIKC) is a coin. Isiklar Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,295,305 coins. Isiklar Coin’s official Twitter account is @IsikC1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Isiklar Coin is www.isikc.io . The official message board for Isiklar Coin is medium.com/@Isikc

According to CryptoCompare, “ISIKC is an ERC20 ethereum based token. Basically the idea behind ISIKC is a simple customer loyalty program, it is developed on blockchain because of all the pros that the technology gives. It believes that after the ISIKLAR application it can implement this idea worldwide. “

Buying and Selling Isiklar Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Isiklar Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Isiklar Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Isiklar Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

