iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Holdings Lowered by David J Yvars Group

David J Yvars Group trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the quarter. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJJ. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 250.6% during the 1st quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 710,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,946,000 after acquiring an additional 508,168 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 719.1% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 244,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,922,000 after purchasing an additional 214,351 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,231,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,268,000 after purchasing an additional 148,255 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 457,868.8% in the first quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 146,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,068,000 after acquiring an additional 146,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $13,503,000.

NYSEARCA:IJJ traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $94.02. 52,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,029. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $90.89 and a 1-year high of $114.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.24 and its 200-day moving average is $105.32.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

