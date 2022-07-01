iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,822 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cordant Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $376.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,712,196. The company has a 50 day moving average of $400.65 and a 200-day moving average of $433.34. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $364.03 and a one year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.