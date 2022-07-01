iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 619.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $130,000.

NASDAQ SHV traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.04. The stock had a trading volume of 51,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,660,720. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.95 and a twelve month high of $110.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.15 and its 200 day moving average is $110.25.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

