iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 1.2% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWM. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

IWM stock opened at $169.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $179.46 and a 200-day moving average of $196.66. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.78 and a one year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

