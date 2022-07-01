iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by Wade Financial Advisory Inc

Wade Financial Advisory Inc raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 111.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,817 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.9% of Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,129,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,203,064,000 after purchasing an additional 7,976,631 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,607,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $834,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417,965 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 231.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,829,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,562 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,039,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 478.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,521,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $61.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.09. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $61.12 and a 1 year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

