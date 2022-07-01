iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $26.45

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.45 and last traded at $26.45, with a volume of 469482 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.39.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.26.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil ETF alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 127.5% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 59,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 33,410 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 1,633.9% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 531,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,967,000 after acquiring an additional 500,461 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 18,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 31,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 4th quarter worth $168,000.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.