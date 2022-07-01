iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) is Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Marketfield Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) by 2,013.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 152,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 144,872 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF makes up about 4.4% of Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $5,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Savior LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 13,158.3% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 238.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $168,000.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF stock opened at $26.78 on Friday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52 week low of $26.47 and a 52 week high of $40.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.26.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

