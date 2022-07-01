iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 5,307 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 209,047 shares.The stock last traded at $40.87 and had previously closed at $40.89.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.99.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,626,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares during the period. Wilshire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wilshire Advisors LLC now owns 101,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 589,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,405,000 after purchasing an additional 65,315 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 155.9% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 21,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 13,274 shares during the period.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

