iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Shares Purchased by Destiny Wealth Partners LLC

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 70,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $4,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF stock opened at $47.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.35. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $67.48.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

