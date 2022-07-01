iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,000 shares, a drop of 44.7% from the May 31st total of 188,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 219,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ XT traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.54. The stock had a trading volume of 325 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,786. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.35. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $67.48.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,176,000 after buying an additional 43,108 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 45.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the third quarter worth $204,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 19.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 26,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter.

