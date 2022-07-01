iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,000 shares, a drop of 44.7% from the May 31st total of 188,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 219,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
NASDAQ XT traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.54. The stock had a trading volume of 325 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,786. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.35. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $67.48.
The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.
