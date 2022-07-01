iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Pasadena Private Wealth LLC

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.

QUAL stock opened at $111.73 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.97.

