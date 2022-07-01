iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Acquired by Trinity Wealth Management LLC

Trinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 9.2% of Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $13,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,850,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 361,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,680,000 after acquiring an additional 40,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter.

QUAL opened at $111.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.97. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

