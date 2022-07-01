iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 242.9% from the May 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.57% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF alerts:

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF stock opened at $25.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.79. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF has a 1 year low of $25.87 and a 1 year high of $34.02.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.