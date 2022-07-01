iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) is Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF makes up about 11.8% of Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $16,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,127,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,055,790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618,120 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,475,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 661.1% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 489,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,916,000 after purchasing an additional 425,118 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,982,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,424,000 after purchasing an additional 404,174 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,885,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,638,000 after buying an additional 326,977 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IUSV stock opened at $66.88 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $64.35 and a 52 week high of $78.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.