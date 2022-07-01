iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) is Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF makes up about 11.8% of Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $16,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,127,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,055,790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618,120 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,475,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 661.1% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 489,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,916,000 after purchasing an additional 425,118 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,982,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,424,000 after purchasing an additional 404,174 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,885,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,638,000 after buying an additional 326,977 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of IUSV stock opened at $66.88 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $64.35 and a 52 week high of $78.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.56.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV)
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
- Why Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Is An Undervalued Opportunity
- Guidewire Software Stock is Set to Rebound
- Insiders are Loading Up on These 3 Pullbacks
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.