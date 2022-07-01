iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 212.1% in the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of IEFA traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,608,007 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.84 and a 200 day moving average of $68.09.

