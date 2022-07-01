iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Riverview Trust Co’s Largest Position

Riverview Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,103 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 10.5% of Riverview Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 212.1% in the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of IEFA opened at $58.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.09. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

