iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 826,880.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 430,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 429,978 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $35,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 783,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,854,000 after purchasing an additional 142,602 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 420.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 780,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,560,000 after buying an additional 630,000 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1,281.4% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 770,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,174,000 after buying an additional 714,450 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 543,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,451,000 after buying an additional 132,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 358,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,142,000 after buying an additional 6,235 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,829 shares. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.43 and a 12-month high of $58.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.86.

