iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 215,386 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 9,128,830 shares.The stock last traded at $103.26 and had previously closed at $102.30.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.64.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.129 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IEF. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,725,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $527,000.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:IEF)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

