iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,820,000 shares, an increase of 56.3% from the May 31st total of 16,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,054,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Savior LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TLT traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.27. 549,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,998,363. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $108.11 and a 1-year high of $155.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.78 and a 200 day moving average of $129.89.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.207 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.