Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. Has $7.27 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 285,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,764 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF makes up approximately 5.2% of Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.53% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $7,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 20,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 132.4% during the fourth quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 44,395 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,767,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 16,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 7,812 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVLU opened at $22.18 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $21.85 and a twelve month high of $27.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.07.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.