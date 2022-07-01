Ironveld (LON:IRON) Stock Price Down 12.1%

Ironveld Plc (LON:IRON – Get Rating) shares were down 12.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.60 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.62 ($0.01). Approximately 5,456,854 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 6,747,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.70 ($0.01).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of £7.20 million and a P/E ratio of -5.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.87.

Ironveld Company Profile (LON:IRON)

Ironveld Plc, an exploration and development company, engages in mining, exploring, processing, and smelting vanadiferous and titaniferous magnite. It owns an interest in the iron, vanadium, and titanium project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Complex in Limpopo Province, South Africa. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Caerphilly, the United Kingdom.

