Iridium Market Cap Hits $93,034.63 (IRD)

Iridium (IRD) traded up 32.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. Over the last week, Iridium has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Iridium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. Iridium has a total market capitalization of $93,034.63 and approximately $87.00 worth of Iridium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 110.2% against the dollar and now trades at $732.87 or 0.03605157 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.72 or 0.00180616 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004914 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00086878 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015290 BTC.

Iridium’s total supply is 24,089,939 coins. Iridium’s official website is ird.cash . Iridium’s official Twitter account is @iridiumCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Iridium is /r/IridiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iridium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iridium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Iridium using one of the exchanges listed above.

