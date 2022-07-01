Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Given New $18.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $64.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 63.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.10.

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $11.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.74. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $27.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 0.91.

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Iovance Biotherapeutics news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $68,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,826. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IOVA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 89.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 330,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after purchasing an additional 156,628 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,183,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 213.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 196,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 133,742 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3,034.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 71,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 69,098 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 166,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 14,940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

