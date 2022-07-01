IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 106.9% from the May 31st total of 2,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 58,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in IO Biotech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in IO Biotech during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new position in shares of IO Biotech in the fourth quarter worth $7,171,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of IO Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at $8,114,000. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of IO Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,305,000. 52.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IOBT traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.49. 2,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,187. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.59. IO Biotech has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $17.88.

IO Biotech ( NASDAQ:IOBT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.06). Research analysts anticipate that IO Biotech will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IO Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immune-modulating cancer therapies based on the T-win technology platform. The company's lead product candidate, IO102-IO103, which is designed to target immunosuppressive proteins, such as Indoleamine 2,3-dehydrogenase (IDO), and programmed death-ligand (PD-L1) that is in phase 2 clinical trial to treat melanoma, as well as in phase 1 clinical trial to treat lung, head and neck, bladder, and melanoma cancer.

