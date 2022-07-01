Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Position Increased by Canal Capital Management LLC

Canal Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 89,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,360 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $3,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weil Company Inc. increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 11,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 61,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period.

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $35.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.94. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.15 and a 52 week high of $45.80. The stock has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of 71.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.89.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $532.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is presently 176.00%.

INVH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $44.50 to $42.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.10.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

