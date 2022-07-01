Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Trading Up 6.6%

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) shares were up 6.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.62 and last traded at $2.60. Approximately 48,238 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,584,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Invitae from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Invitae from $10.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Invitae from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Invitae in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invitae has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.42.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.10. The firm has a market cap of $607.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Invitae ( NYSE:NVTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.01). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 24.48% and a negative net margin of 148.62%. The firm had revenue of $123.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Invitae Co. will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Invitae news, COO Kenneth D. Knight sold 28,295 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $107,803.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 518,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,976,989.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 7,356 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $28,026.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 204,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,735.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,833 shares of company stock worth $303,038 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Invitae by 179.2% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invitae by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invitae by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

