Investors Purchase High Volume of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Put Options (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 4,063 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,362% compared to the average volume of 165 put options.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XENE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,567.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $154,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

XENE stock opened at $30.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.99 and a beta of 1.76. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $36.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.08.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.94% and a negative net margin of 360.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush cut their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.